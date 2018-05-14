Jamaica’s Capleton Appears in Court Today. Organisers of Trinidad Concert, INFERNO, Give Strong Assurance to Patrons.

Organisers of the highly anticipated ‘INFERNO’ concert event, which is being held in Trinidad on June 9thare today assuring patrons that despite recent reports that Jamaican entertainer, Capleton, has been detained by Jamaican police, the event will go on as planned. The promotional outfit says systems are in place to deliver an alternative ‘high caliber’ artiste depending on the outcome of Capleton’s day in court on Monday, May 14th.

Magnum Xplosion’s INFERNO, set to be held at the Jean Pierre Complex will also feature Barrington Levy, Sizzla Kalonji and Busy Signal. The event’s organisers are today expressing hope of a positive outcome for the entertainer, this as reports in the Jamaica Gleaner on Saturday suggested that police have confirmed that an investigation is presently underway into allegations made by Capleton that he is being extorted by the accuser- a hairdresser hired by the artiste to provide hair services on April 28th, 2018.

The Trinidad and Tobago outfit is today guaranteeing fans of Capleton that refunds will be made available to them, depending on Monday’s court outcome, should Capleton be unavailable for his performance at INFERNO on June 9th. The promotional outfit reiterates that another major reggae/dancehall artiste will be added to the cast, should Monday’s court appearance prove unfavorable to the artist. Fans of Capleton will be offered the option of a full refund, should they so desire.

For more on INFERNO please visit Instagram @infernoconcerttt.

