Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee Drop Hot New Global Anthem.

Who doesn’t love Janet Jackson?! The Queen of Pop has released a global anthem guys and this is huge since it’s been three years since Janet released any new music.

The new single is collaboratively done with Daddy Yankee and it’s called “Made for Now”.

The “Despacito” singer teamed up with Jackson for the Afro beat inspired single, which unites their global beats and melodies.

Janet Jackson is 52 years old. She recently headlined Essence Festival in New Orleans as well as the Panorama Festival in New York.

