Power102FM

Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee Drop Hot New Global Anthem.

0

Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee Drop Hot New Global Anthem.

Who doesn’t love Janet Jackson?! The Queen of Pop has released a global anthem guys and this is huge since it’s been three years since Janet released any new music.

The new single is collaboratively done with Daddy Yankee and it’s called “Made for Now”.

The “Despacito” singer teamed up with Jackson for the Afro beat inspired single, which unites their global beats and melodies.

Janet Jackson is 52 years old. She recently headlined Essence Festival in New Orleans as well as the Panorama Festival in New York.

Soca Mom and Wife, Fay-Ann Lyons Enters Mas Arena. Delivers Atlanta for C2K18.
Keturah Gamba Teams Up With Badjohn Republic for New Track, ‘Lose Control’ Ahead of C2K18.
It’s Budget Day. Gear up! Here’s Why you Should Call Your Service Providers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0