Jearleen John Says the AG is Bad at His Job and is Draining the Treasury.

Former managing director of the Housing Development Corporation, Jearlean John says Attorney General, Faris Al Wari has not been performing well as an AG nor an Attorney at Law.

The Government in its effort to prosecute several HDC officials over allegations of corruption suffered a setback with the lawsuit.

The claims are against former HDC Managing Director Jearlean John, two State officials and two private companies over a $175 million land deal.

High Court Judge Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell yesterday upheld an application by 10 defendants in the case to set aside the lawsuit, based on the procedure used by the Office of the Attorney General in filing it two years ago.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast show on Power 102FM this morning, Ms. John said the day the AG tries to file again he will lose and says it’s an abuse of power and a drain on the treasury.

When asked by talk show host Wendell Stephens about work she would have done under the past few Governments, Ms. Jearlean John said that she cannot account for what was done under the past regime.

The lawsuit centers around the HDC’s purchase of 20 hectares of land at Calcutta Settlement Road No 2 in Freeport, known as Eden Gardens, in 2012.

