Joint Consultative Council Substantiates $676 Million Debt Owed to Contractors.

The Office of the Prime Minister says today, several months after they received the request from the Government, the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry was able to submit documentation to substantiate claims totalling $676 million dollars.

It explains that the government will now undertake a verification process with a view to settling its commitments as part of its overall management of the country’s economy.

In a media release the OPM noted that the government will continue to work through the construction committee to facilitate continuous communication between all of the various parties who contribute to the construction sector.

The release pointed out that this will allow for the sharing of information as well as provides the Government with valuable input and feedback for its plans and strategies.

The OPM stated that a meeting with representatives of the JCC took place today; it was chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

The committee includes relevant Government Ministers and representatives from the various professional bodies which form the Joint Consultative Council.

