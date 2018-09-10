Joint Trade Union Movement Delivers OWTU Proposal Regarding Petrotrin to The President

Members of the Trade Union Movement as promised last week, hand delivered OWTU’s proposal previously given to the government, to Her Excellency the President, Ms. Paula-Mae Weekes, all nine Independent Senators and the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

President of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancel Roget speaking with members of the media said that the proposal is consistent with the approach of the MOU.

Roget said his organization was forced to put together an alternative plan for its members and the well-being of the country; which he hopes will be read in good faith by the President and the Opposition Leader.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

