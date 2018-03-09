Journalist Bobbie Lee Dixon Speaks Out for Women on International Women’s Day.

Journalist Bobbie-Lee Dixon is urging men to treat women and girls with respect and dignity at all times. Speaking on Power 102.1FM on Thursday on

Journalist Bobbie-Lee Dixon is urging men to treat women and girls with respect and dignity at all times.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM on Thursday on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she reflected on the dramatic events she faced in a previous relationship and the impact it had on her family.

Ms. Dixon said while it is beneficial to talk about the progress made by women, equality and their sense of belonging, focusing on ending violence against women and girls is also critical.

