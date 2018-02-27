JTUM Prepared To Mobilize for Workers’ Job Security This Week.

Head of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancil Roget, says the movement will continue its mobilization efforts this week, to ensure job security for wo

Head of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancil Roget, says the movement will continue its mobilization efforts this week, to ensure job security for workers.

Mr. Roget says this course of action is also aimed at showing the labour movement’s resistance against austerity measures.

Speaking at a news briefing held at the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union Head office in Barataria, Mr Roget said JTUM has to do what is required to protect the rights of workers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

