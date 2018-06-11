Justin Ferguson Hospitalized Following Drive By Shooting in Capital City, Port-of-Spain.

Police are today searching for the perpetrators of a shooting along Indepenedence Square in Port-of-Spain, on Sunday night, that has left a Morvant man hospitalized.

Justin Ferguson is warded at hospital following an attack on his life by unknown assailants.

He was shot multiple times while at the corner of Independence Square South and Charlotte Street. The incident unfolded at around 8:30pm.

The assailants had carried out the attack in a vehicle that was later found abandoned in Morvant.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.

