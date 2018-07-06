Kamla Persad Bissessar Accuses Government of Gross Incompetence.

Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, is accusing the Government of what she calls gross incompetence over its moves to subvert the Constitution with regard to Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’s unilateral instruction to the Parliament not to proceed with laying and debating the President’s notification of a nomination to the office of Commissioner of Police.

In a statement, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar noted that it was only after the Opposition vociferously objected to the statement that the notification will not be proceeded with’ in the Parliament, that the Government made an about turn in its decision.

The Opposition Leader added that it is not for the Government to unilaterally decide that they will not proceed with respect to Parliamentary debate on the President’s Notification and that the law must be followed.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar ended by saying that the Opposition will continue to monitor the actions of the Keith Rowley Government closely to ensure it is held accountable.

