Kamla Persad Bissessar Calls on Women To Support Each Other.

Opposition Leader and this country’s first female Prime Minister, Kamla Persad Bissessar says International Women’s Day gives us all an opportunity to pause and reflect on not only the successes since the movement began, but on the challenges that still lie before us.

She reflected on the status of women in Trinidad and Tobago, saying it is disheartening that instead of uplifting and encouraging our women, there are those in positions of authority who continue to verbally abuse our women.

She added that our leaders must be held to a higher standard, and they in turn must ensure that our women and girls are protected and provided with opportunities for their advancement.

However, she highlighted that tremendous strides have been made by women right here in Trinidad and Tobago, pointing out that in several days, we can boast of a woman having held each of the two most powerful positions in the country.

The opposition leader also praised women who have been advocating for equality and justice and prompting action against abuse and sexual harassment and assault.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar encouraged more women to stand up, support each other, have their say and work to effect change.

She ended her message by encouraging persons to continue to work towards the empowerment of the nation’s women by inspiring girls and women to become forces for positive change in our world.

