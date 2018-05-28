Kamla Persad Bissessar Fires Back at Sat Maharaj.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has responded to comments made by General Secretary of the Maha Sabha, Sat Maharaj, who launched a scathing attack against her after she publicly announced her support for Nafisah Nakhid.

On Friday, Maharaj said the Opposition Leader was uninvited from the organisation’s upcoming Indian Arrival Day celebrations and warned that she “will pay hell of a price.”

Speaking with reporters following a service to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Presbyterian Church at the St. Joseph’s Presbyterian Church on Sunday, the Opposition Leader said she will not get in a tit for tat with Maharaj.

Persad-Bissessar was asked if she surprised that she was uninvited from the upcoming SDMS event.

She responded, “When you get to my age, nothing surprises you anymore”.

Saying that she did not a religious organisation she also responded to statements by Maharaj about freeing the ‘Hindu vote’.

Persad-Bissessar said everyone in T&T is entitled to vote for issues.

Earlier, while addressing the congregation at the St. Joseph Presbyterian Church on Sunday, the Opposition Leader said she would continue to preach the right for every citizen to be afforded their constitutional guaranteed rights to freedom of religious worship.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

