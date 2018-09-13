Kamla Persad Bissessar’s Statement Cannot Be Tolerated, Says PNM Women’s League Chairman.

Chairman of the People’s National Movement Women’s League, Camille Robinson Regis, continues to put the heat on former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar over what is seen as her inappropriate reference to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Mrs. Robinson-Regis said the League is incensed and disturbed by Mrs Persad- Bissessar’s “Oreo” comment directed towards the Prime Minister at the UNC Monday Night Forum.

She said the Prime Minister was beholden to a section of the society being referred to as the one per cent.

Speaking on the State of the Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Robinson Regis said the statement cannot be condoned or tolerated.

She noted that the PNM will not be drawn into any racial conflict or verbal war but strongly believes that the Opposition Leader should apologise.

