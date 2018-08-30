Kanye West Serious About Running for US President. VIDEO INSIDE.

Kanye West may be running for President of the United States in 2024. the Hip Hop artist spoke on Chicago’s Power 92 Radio on Thursday, saying he would run under an Independent Party he called, “The Birthday Party.”

Kanye had announced his ambitions at the 2015 VMA’s. Today, in a chat with DJ Pharris, he said it could 100% happen in 2024.

The often controversial entertainer took the opportunity to give a few hints to the kind of president he’d be without going into any detailed policy explanations. He also reiterated his support of Donald Trump’s economic policies, saying, “Trump ain’t fu$ki#’ up the paper”) while insisting he doesn’t agree with all of his policies.

He also touched on healthcare, a top concern of voters, explaining, “I’m going to make sure the medical industry flourishes.”

