Khadija Ameen Laments Prime Minister’s Choice of Apology Over Sari Issue.

The Prime Minister is coming in for criticism for his apology.

Opposition Senator, Khadija Ameen is today saying that the Prime Minister’s apology was directed solely to the women in the Hindu community.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning she said it is evident that Dr. Keith Rowley still does not understand how damaging the sari issue is to all women.

She said, while it is commendable that the Prime Minister eventually chose to apologize for the issue, it is sad that he did not see it fit to address all women.

