Kidnapped Couple Safely Released. Anti Kidnapping Squad Now Hunt for Perpetrators.

Reports this afternoon that the husband and wife who’d allegedly been kidnapped from their Carapichaima home on Wednesday night have been safely released.

They are expected to be questioned and sent for medical examinations as inquiries into the incident continue.

Lutchmin Rampersad and Terrence Rampersad are both 52-years-old. The two were reportedly grabbed at 11:00pm Wednesday night at their Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, home shortly after returning from a birthday celebration dinner.

Reports indicate that they had just arrived at their home when they were approached by persons driving a silver vehicle.The two were bundled into a vehicle while their SUV was stolen by one of the assailants. A few hours after, Lutchmin was released in the vicinity of Balmain, Gran Couva.

At about 5:00 am today, Terrence was also released somewhere in Fyzabad. The SUV was found abandoned on the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. It has since been towed by investigators.

Police were told that the two were kidnapped by a group of young men who made a $30,000 ransom demand for their safe return. A team of officers from the Central Division and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit visited the location and are continuing investigations.

