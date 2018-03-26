La Brea Quadruple Murder Accused, Appears in Court.

The accused in the quadruple murder, which occurred at La Brea, on Tuesday 13th March, appeared before a Point Fortin Magistrate today to answer to the charges.

Rodger Mattison is charged with the killing of Michael Scott, Abigail Jones, her daughter, Olivia Trotman and Olivia’s friend, Michaela Mason, whose bodies were found in an apartment building at Khanhai Settlement, Sobo Trace, La Brea.

Ms. Jones, 41, Ms. Trotman, 16 and Ms. Mason, 14, all of Sobo Trace, La Brea, were discovered with their throats slit, while Mr. Scott, 70, died from a blow to the head.

The accused, 39, a labourer, of Salick Trace, Guapo, appeared before Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, in the Point Fortin 1st Magistrates’ Court, today where the charges were read to him.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 23rd April, 2018.

Mattison was charged by Sgt. Hemraj Sirju, of HBI Region 3, last Friday, following advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

