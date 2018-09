Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, says steps are being taken urgently to provide financial assistance to affected Corporations in light of reports that two councilors were evicted from their offices due to lack of funds.

Questioned on the matter during proceedings in the Senate Tuesday Minister Hosein said he has already highlighted the situation to the Finance Minister.

