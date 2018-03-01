Power102FM

Lady Young Road Landslide Interrupts Traffic Flow.

Lady Young Road Landslide Interrupts Traffic Flow.

0

Members of the public were earlier today, being advised to avoid passing along the Lady Young Road following a landslide in the area. News Power Now spoke with Disaster Management Coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Rishi Siew, who gave details on the incident, which occurred shortly after midday.   Related

Members of the public were earlier today, being advised to avoid passing along the Lady Young Road following a landslide in the area.

News Power Now spoke with Disaster Management Coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Rishi Siew, who gave details on the incident, which occurred shortly after midday.

 

One Way Traffic Along North Coast Road. Land Slippage Forces Hands of First Responders.
Maracas Bay Landslide Being Addressed.
Laventille Landslide injured released

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0