Lady Young Road Passable Now. Closure from 7PM Today Says Ministry.

The Lady Young Road is temporarily opened this morning despite heavy rains yesterday forcing a halt to work by the Ministry of Works on clearing last week’s landslip.

The Ministry however cleared an area of the roadway, allowing it to be passable, this morning.

There however remains a lot of work, still to be done, say officials.

The Ministry says the road will be closed tonight from 7 PM till 5 AM tomorrow to allow for the work that was delayed over the weekend to take place.

