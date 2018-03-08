LANDSLIDE UPDATE: Lady Young Road Reopened BUT…

Following last week’s unexpected landslide and subsequent road traffic impediment, the Lady Young Road in Morvant was opened at 4:30 this morning.

We however understand that the road will once again be closed for continued repair works at 7pm today. Traffic thoroughfare will be allowed at 5am on Friday. The traveling public is asked to be guided accordingly.

