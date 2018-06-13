Laventille Man Appears in Court, Charged with Curepe Casino Shooting.

A Laventille man has appeared before a Tunapuna Magistrate charged in connection with a shooting incident, at a casino in Curepe, which was captured on CCTV and later circulated on social media.

The incident occurred on Saturday June 2nd and left two security guards wounded.

AARON LIGHTBOURNE, 27, of Mc Shine Lands, Laventille, was granted three hundred and fifty thousand dollars TT bail by Senior Magistrate Indrani Cedeno when he appeared before the Tunapuna 1st Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 8th on nine charges, including two counts of shooting with intent.

The matter was postponed to Monday June 18th.

Lightbourne was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home during an anti-crime exercise.

The exercise, which was spearheaded by Acting Senior Superintendent Michael Daniel, took place between 4:00am and 8:30am on last Friday and included a party of officers from the Northern Division Area West Intelligence Unit and the Inter- Agency Task Force Fort Chacon Base.

The search resulted in officers discovering a Glock 17 pistol, along with two magazines containing 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition hidden in the living room of the house.

Lightbourne also faces additional charges of two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a roadway, and two counts of possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, arising out of the shooting at the casino.

