Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds Runs Out of Beetham. Residents Angered by Lack of Representation.

There was no empathy felt for MP for Laventille West and Acting Attorney General, Fitzgerald Hinds earlier today, this as angry Beetham residents lashed out at the visiting representative for the area, telling him that he was not welcome there. MP Hinds had gone to view the effects of flooding on residents of 16th street when the incident occurred.

Several social media posts that have now gone viral, show Hinds running out of the area after several people begin kicking up water, soaking him with the murky, brown overflow. Moments prior to the situation, Mr. Hinds had expressed empathy for the residents, saying that they had lost everything.

On social media in the aftermath of this afternoon’s treatment of the MP, many have voiced their anger over the reaction of the residents, many arguing that this is why many are often unwilling to assist residents of such communities.

MP Hinds had been accompanied by councillor for Beetham/Picton, Akil Audain.

