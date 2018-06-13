Legislation About Children’s Community Residences, Enters the Parliament.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster Roy, admits that more focus must be placed on the development needs of young persons who are being taken care of at children homes.

She made the comment after piloting the Children’s Community Residences Regulations, 2018 in the Senate this afternoon.

Minister Webster Roy noted however, that for this objective to be achieved there is need for support systems to be strengthened.

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator, Gerald Ramdeen highlighted the importance of ensuring close monitoring of the agencies set up to care for children.

Another contributor to debate on the bill, Independent Senator Paul Richards said while it’s good to pass legislation, what is contained in it is very critical.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

