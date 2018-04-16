LGBTQI Activist Now Calling for Age Appropriate Sex Ed in Schools.

There’s a distinction to be made between this country being a secular state or a theocracy.

That’s the view of LGBTQI community activist Terry Ann Roy.

Her comments come days after High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad ruled that Trinidad and Tobago’s sodomy laws are unconstitutional.

During an interview on Power 102FM’s Impact T&T, on Sunday, Ms. Roy stated that while the word “God” is mentioned in the Constitution, that does not make this country a theocracy.

In response to Government appealing the ruling, Ms. Roy says it would be a good thing.

The final-year law student at the University of the West Indies also spoke of the need to include age-appropriate sex education in the nation’s schools.

While Justice Rampersad’s ruling is historic for Trinidad and Tobago, another Caricom country completely removed its sodomy laws in 2016. In Belize’s sodomy laws were struck down six years after a case was filed by Caleb Orozco, the executive director of the United Belize Advocacy Movement, an LGBT rights group.

