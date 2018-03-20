LIAT Steps In. Airline to Assist Caribbean Airlines In Servicing Trinidad and Tobago Airbridge.

Passengers are being advised today that LIAT will operate a wet lease service on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago from March 19th to April 30, 2018.

A release sent by Caribbean Airlines informed that the airline has been collaborating with the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago to ensure that persons holding confirmed ferry tickets are accommodated on Caribbean Airlines services.

The release stated that the process has been in place since March 13 and is operating seamlessly.

It also revealed that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago will underwrite the cost of the wet lease.

The release noted that the arrangement enables Caribbean Airlines to provide the additional capacity needed on the air bridge at this time.

The aircraft will be used solely for domestic operations until April 30, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

