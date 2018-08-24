Interact with our

Local Government Ministry Continues to Assess Damages. 146 Reports Completed So Far.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said reports of damages to property and homes from Tuesday’s 6.9 earthquake continue to come in, with a tally of 213 reports as of Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Following Tuesday’s ‘quake, the ODPM confirmed a total of 32 aftershocks, including Wednesday’s 5.9 event, since the initial event on Tuesday.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry said these consist of both major and minor structural damage to private homes, adding that assessments have been completed for 146 of these reports.

Minister Kazim Hosein said the majority of reports consisted of minor structural damage.

The Ministry said Disaster Management Units would be continuing their assessments on Thursday and Friday to ensure citizens’ safety an continues to monitor the situation.

