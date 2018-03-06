Loggerheads. Opposition Chief Whip Expresses State of Confusion Over Property Tax and Land Valuation Bills.

Speaking at a news briefing on Sunday, the Opposition Chief Whip David Lee said they were under the impression that the government would not be comple

Speaking at a news briefing on Sunday, the Opposition Chief Whip David Lee said they were under the impression that the government would not be completing the debate on the Property Tax and Land Valuation Bills, on Friday.

Member of Parliament for Caroni Central Dr. Bhoe Tewarie said the Opposition intended to make recommendations proposals on the the bill.

During the debate on Friday, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Fitzgerald Hinds, defended the Property Tax claiming that the revenue collected will help the state in carrying out the country’s business.

