Louie Lee Sing Says The PNM Has Lost Its Way.

Former Mayor of Port-of-Spain, Louis Lee Sing says that the Keith Rowley led People’s National Movement has lost its way.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Mr Lee Sing said the party is not showing signs of a stable Government.

He made this comment in light of the recent firing of Minister in the Ministry of Housing and former Minister of Sport, Darryl Smith.

When asked about the re-hiring of Marlene Mc Donald, Lee Sing said the newly appointed Minister of Public Administration and Communications should not have been given another ministerial appointment and is worried about the future of the country.

