Man’s Body Found with Throat Slit in Gran Couva.

The body of a man, bound and gagged and throat slit was found dumped near a river in Gran Couva today.

According to police reports the discovery was made by residents at Coorasal Road at around 6am.

The deceased was described as of African descent, tall, of dark complexion, medium build and appeared to be in the early 30’s.

There was also a wound to the right side of the deceased neck and his hands and feet were bound with bandanas.

The body was clad in short blue patterned trousers and the man’s mouth was also stuffed with a bandana.

