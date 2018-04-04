Power102FM

Many Small Businesses in South, Trinidad, Closing.

The San Fernando Business Association is reporting that many small establishments in the southern borough are closing their operations amid the challenges facing them.

SFBA President, Daphne Bartlett, in a News Power Now interview on Tuesday, suggested that the small entrepreneurs can explore areas relating to food production. She advised that in such a case, llocally available fruits or crops can be sold.

 

Ms. Bartlett noted that from feedback received, some of the large businesses have turned to reducing the working hours of employees instead of cutting jobs.

