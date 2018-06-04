Mariano Brown Denies Any Talk of Him Possibly Vying for Leadership of PNM

Former Minister in the Ministry of Finance, is neither confirming nor denying speculation he is considering a bid for leadership of the People’s National Movement in the upcoming internal election.

An article in the Sunday Newsday newspaper, says party sources claim that Mr. Browne, who served as minister in the Patrick Manning administration, is one of at least three people who have expressed an interest in challenging Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the position of political leader.

The article added that when contacted, Mr Browne would only say quote, “These are early days yet. I don’t know…” end quote.

Sources noted, that Mr Browne and others were asked during a meeting in Diego Martin about three months ago to consider challenging Dr. Rowley for the party’s leadership.

Among those at the meeting, sources said, was a former Diego Martin MP and senior party activist.

Sources said while many supported Dr Rowley for leader, others were unimpressed with his stewardship.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

