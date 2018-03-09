Marijuana Seizure Increased in the Past Two Years, Reports TTPS.

The Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit is reporting an increase in the seizure of marijuana in the last two years. The OCIU is a merger of the C

The OCIU is a merger of the Criminal Gang and Intelligence Unit and the Organized Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau.

Acting Superintendent, Gary Edwards, gave an update of the programme made the OCIU at the weekly police news briefing held at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

Superintendent Edwards also warned persons against cooperating with individuals involved in criminal activity.

