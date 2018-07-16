Marlene Mc Donald Denies Media Reports of Renal Failure. Minister Says She Is Well.

Minister of Public Admiration and MP for Port- of- Spain South Marlene McDonald has given assurances that she is well and refuted claims of renal failure as daily newspapers have reported.

Ms. McDonald spoke, as she was on Saturday lending support to the People’s National Movement’s candidate for Belmont ahead of Monday’s Local Government By-Election and blamed miscommunication for the false claims about her health. renal failure

The Deputy Political Leader was also adamant the PNM is the best political party to lead the country, especially during tough economic times

