Power102FM

Marlene Mc Donald Denies Media Reports of Renal Failure. Minister Says She Is Well.

Marlene Mc Donald Denies Media Reports of Renal Failure. Minister Says She Is Well.

0

Minister of Public Admiration and MP for Port- of- Spain South Marlene McDonald has given assurances that she is well and refuted claims of renal failure as daily newspapers have reported.

Ms. McDonald spoke, as she was on Saturday lending support to the People’s National Movement’s candidate for Belmont ahead of Monday’s Local Government By-Election and blamed miscommunication for the false claims about her health. renal failure

The Deputy Political Leader was also adamant the PNM is the best political party to lead the country, especially during tough economic times

 

North West Regional Health Authority Dismisses Viral Allegation of Woman Found Alive in Hospital Fridge.
Possible Malaria Threat in T&T, Being Treated With, Assures Government.
Today has been declared World Elders Abuse Awareness day

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS:
%d bloggers like this: