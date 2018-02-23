Marlene McDonald Prepares to Take Woodbrook Residents’ Suggestions on J’ouvert, To The Mayor.

Residents of Woodbrook are proposing that the authorities put in place a designated route for J’ouvert masqueraders in Port-of- Spain next year.
Residents of Woodbrook are proposing that the authorities put in place a designated route for J’ouvert masqueraders in Port-of- Spain next year.
The recommendation was indicated by Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain South, Marlene McDonald, during a meeting held by her office.
Ms. Mc Donald said the suggestions given by the residents will be submitted to the Port- of- Spain Corporation.
Another proposal from the residents calls for the restriction of paint during J’ouvert.
COMMENTS