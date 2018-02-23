Power102FM

Marlene McDonald Prepares to Take Woodbrook Residents’ Suggestions on J’ouvert, To The Mayor.

Marlene McDonald Prepares to Take Woodbrook Residents’ Suggestions on J’ouvert, To The Mayor.

0

Residents of Woodbrook are proposing that the authorities put in place a designated route for J’ouvert masqueraders in Port-of- Spain next year.

Marlene Mc Donald

Residents of Woodbrook are proposing that the authorities put in place a designated route for J’ouvert masqueraders in Port-of- Spain next year.

The recommendation was indicated by Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain South, Marlene McDonald, during a meeting held by her office.

Ms. Mc Donald said the suggestions given by the residents will be submitted to the Port- of- Spain Corporation.

Another proposal from the residents calls for the restriction of paint during J’ouvert.

PENELOPE BECKLES NOT DETERRED BY POLITICAL BANTER
Louis Lee Sing Fires Aim At Marlene Macdonald’s Post- Enters Foray As An Independent
Gary Griffith says crime in T&T is being fuelled by gangs getting Gov’t contracts

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0