Mas Band Leader, Ronnie MacIntosh Calls For Carnival Earnings To Be Properly Tracked.

President of Pan Trinbago, Keith Diaz, is suggesting that early consultation among Carnival stakeholders become a normal practice to ensure timely and efficient preparation for the festival.

Mr. Diaz also recommends that budgetary projections for the annual event be done ahead of time, so that carnival stakeholders are able to plan their business better. He made the proposal during an interview on the Facing the Issues Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday.

President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, Lutalo “Brother Resistance Masimba, said there are not entertainment spaces in the country which can cater for events of varying size and formats.

Champion Mas Designer Ronnie Mc Intosh, cited the need for the financial benefits of Carnival to be tracked on a yearly basis, which he said would help give citizens a better understanding of its contribution to the economy.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Colin Lucas, noted some of the positive developments that he noticed coming out of this year’s event.

