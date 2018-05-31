MATT Head Lobies for Public Interest Expemptions.

The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago is asking the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs to include a “public interest exemptions” clause in the Cybercrime Bill.

Chair of the MATT Steering Committee, Dr. Sheila Rampersad, made the request again on Tuesday lobbying for the exemption.

Dr Rampersad was at the time addressing a sitting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

Legal Adviser to MATT, Dr. Emir Crowne, also weighed in on the importance of having the exemption added to the legislation to avoid persons being branded as cyber-criminals.

