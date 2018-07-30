Maxi Taxi Drivers Want Education Ministry to Settle Outstanding Monies Owed.

With just about five weeks to go before the start of the new academic year, Maxi Taxi drivers for the Ministry of Education are calling on the Government to settle their debt before the new school term begins.

Drivers have complained that they have only received payments for January 2018.

Last week the drivers staged two protest demonstrations outside of the Ministry.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia explained what led to the delay in payments on TV6 this morning.

He said that although the Education Ministry received approval for $3.9 million for February it is still awaiting approval to cut the cheques from the Ministry of Finance.

He said that there has also been approval for March.

He revealed that invoices are still to be submitted for the month of June.

The Education Minister said that he feels the situation is unacceptable.

He informed that the committee comprises representatives of TTUTA, the National PTA, Principals, Senior Officials of the Ministry of Education and the PTSC.

