May Day Rally Addresses Issue of Venezuelan Migration to T&T.

Trade Unionist, Vincent Cabrera, is appealing to the government to set up national policy to address the issue of migration.

He made the suggestion during May Day celebrations held by the labor movement at the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Head Office on Circular Road in San Fernando on Tuesday.

Mr. Cabrera who is the President of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union, said the recommendations should be given serious consideration especially in light of the worsening economic situation in Venezuela.

He also claimed that there are groups in Venezuela urging people to come to this country.

