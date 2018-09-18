Mayaro MP Lashes Out At Education Minister As Maxi Taxi Transportation Issue Affects Children In Rural Communities.

MP for Mayaro, Rushton Paray is condemning the Ministry of Education for its treatment of school children in his constituency who he says was left stranded by the Ministry’s failure to pay the maxi taxi drivers.

Mr. Paray said he has been complaining as the issue has been affecting school children in rural communities.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, he added that he is tired of hearing excuses by the Ministry for something that is so critical.

He accused Education Minister Anthony Garcia of attempting to pass the buck to the PTSC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

