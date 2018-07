Port- of- Spain Mayor Joel Martinez says, like the Minister of Works, he too was taken by surprise with the volume of rain that poured on the weekend.

He said the situation was exacerbated by the existing drainage problem in the Capital City, one that has existed for years.

The Mayor added that efforts had been made to address the perennial flooding problem, however a comprehensive solution appears elusive.

