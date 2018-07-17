Media to Tour MV Galleons Passage Tomorrow.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited is reporting that the media will be allowed to tour the fast ferry vessel the MV Galleons Passage tomorrow from 11am at the Cruise Ship Complex, Dock Road, Port- of- Spain.

NIDCO says at 11am today the vessel was about 75 Nautical Miles off Port-of- Spain.

In a media release this afternoon, NIDCO explained that at the time the vessel was experiencing strong currents and reduced its speed accordingly.

It noted that arrival is still scheduled for today but no longer at 2pm as previously announced.

The statement added that once docked in Port-of- Spain, the vessel will undergo routine inspection and clearance by Customs and Excise.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...