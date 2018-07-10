Power102FM

Medical Intern Fired Over Racist Social Media Rant.

The Ministry of Health says it has officially terminated the services of Medical
Intern Dr. Dhelia Gabriel which took effect on Friday July 6th.
The Ministry had launched an investigation into allegations of racist comments
made by the intern on social media.

It explained that the move was taken after careful consideration of all the
relevant facts and the terms of the Internship Agreement.
Dr. Gabriel was a Medical Intern who was assigned to the Port- of- Spain General
Hospital.

In a media release this afternoon the Ministry stated that in accordance – the
individual’s right to confidentiality, no details of this matter will be discussed in
the public domain.

