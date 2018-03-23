Mental Health Consultant Calls for Mental Health Act to Be Updated.

Mental Health Consultant, Carl Ryan, says there is urgent need for the Mental Health Act to be updated to better serve the population and keep up with changing trends.

He made the proposal while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM Thursday morning.

Mr. Ryan recommended that along with legislative improvement, focus should be placed on training police officers on how to relate persons who are suffering with mental health issues.

He also reflected on factors that might be reviewed by the authorities with respect to the recent incident in Mayaro where a pregnant woman was killed by a man described as being mentally deranged.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

