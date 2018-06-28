Mexico’s World Cup Progression is Celebrated With Massive Party.

Large crowds celebrated Mexico’s progression at the 2018 World Cup with a massive party outside South Korea’s embassy in that country.

The Asian side’s 2-0 victory over 2014 winners Germany on Wednesday – a major upset secured in stoppage time – ensured Mexico progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup despite being thrashed by Sweden in their final group game.

The South Korean embassy in Mexico City has been overwhelmed by Mexican fans chanting that Koreans were their “brothers”.

The Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrated with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy.

Images of hybrid South Korea-Mexico flags, tweeted statements of friendship and gratitude, and even vows from fans to begin listening to K-Pop were posted online by droves of Mexico supporters.

