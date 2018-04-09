Michelle Lee Ahye Brings Home Gold For T&T, At Commonwealth Games.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle Lee Ahye has won T&T’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The triumph came this morning in the Women’s 100m final at the Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia when Lee Ahye crossed the finish line in 11.14 seconds.

The T&T sprinter took control early in the race and despite the final being dubbed a TT vs Jamaica bout, the Trinbago athlete lived up to expectations, demonstrating her ability to overpower the field.

TT’s Khalifa St Fort came in sixth in 11.37 while compatriot Reyare Thomas was seventh in 11.51.

Jamaican Christania Williams had to settle for a distant second in 11.21 while her compatriot Gayon Evans was third in 11.22.

