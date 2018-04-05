Minister Edmund Dillon Appears in New York Court.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon was in court in Manhattan, New York, yesterday, as hearing into the matter in which he is being accused of fraud, continued.

In a story in the Express newspaper, reporter Mark Bassant said the matter was due to come up in the New York Supreme court yesterday morning. The matter has been on-going over several months, and only came to light in recent weeks.

In the matter, the Minister is being accused of fraud, in the guardianship regarding property belonging to one Neville Piper, an 88 year-old man, whose niece has challenged Dillon’s status in the matter. He is being accused of exploitation, and elder abuse.

Responding to questions about it in the House of Representatives two weeks ago, the Minister said he was certain when the matter is resolved, he will be vindicated, and his name and integrity will remain intact.

