Minister Edmund Dillon Attempts to Clear the Air on US Fraud Matter.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon is seeking to clear the air on a matter that is before a United States court where he is accused of defrauding an elderly man of a Manhattan condominium.

At a Press Conference, Mr. Dillon said he became the beneficiary of the property last year after a long-standing friendship with 88-year- old Neville Piper.

He added however that the transfer of ownership has since been challenged by a relative of the elderly man.

According to Minister Dillon, the matter has not been in court for 7 months and confirmed that he has spoken to the Prime Minister on the issue and he is intent on clearing his name.

