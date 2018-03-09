Minister in the Education Ministry Comes Down Hard on Teachers.

Power102FM

Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr. Lovell Francis says there is a problem in our Education system with confusing bulk and quality. Speaking

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, he said if teachers pay more attention to how they teach, this problem would not continue to affect students.

He noted that a lack of planning on the part of teachers is the reason that the problem exists.

