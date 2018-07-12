Minister Marlene McDonald Admittedly Seriously Ill. Warded at St. Clair Medical.

The Minister of Public Administration is seriously ill, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has announced.

His comments were carried in a story in today’s Express newspaper. He said it was a surprise to him, but information reaching him was that she is seriously ill. The story said the minister, Marlene Mc Donald, is reported to be diabetic and is receiving dialysis. She is currently warded at the St. Clair Medical Centre.

Minister Mc Donald was reported to have fallen ill last Saturday and was taken to hospital. Her office has had no official word on her condition since. This is the second time in weeks that the minister has had to be hospitalised. She fell ill while attending the Cabinet meeting on June 14, and was taken to hospital, where it was said that her blood count was low.

