Minister of Education Says Maxi Operators’ Invoices Are Being Processed.

The Ministry of Education says it has put measures in place to verify all invoices for payments to maxi taxi operators who are contracted by the Public Transport Service Corporation to transport school children.

It explains this decision follows concerns raised by persons from various quarters to carefully review and analyse all requests for payments, in order to ensure quality service and value for money.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, notes that the review exercise conducted by the Ministry has so far resulted in the reimbursement of approximately $1.7 million dollars to the Ministry.

In a media release Minister Garcia points out that the invoices for payments for January, 2018 were received from the PTSC on Friday 20th April, 2018 and are being processed.

